Mint Explainer | RBI cuts repo rate: How it will benefit retail borrowers
Summary
- With RBI cutting repo rate, retail borrowers who have taken floating rate loans will see their EMIs shrink as banks pass on the benefit of rate to end consumers
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee on Friday delivered a much-anticipated rate cut of 25 basis points, taking the policy repo rate to 6.25%. The first rate cut in five years, the Monetary Policy Committee's decision will lead to lower equated monthly instalments or EMIs by retail borrowers by an equivalent amount, provided their rates are linked to the repo. Repo rate is the interest rate at which commercial banks borrow from the RBI.