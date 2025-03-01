Mint Explainer: What is a social security agreement?

Thus, expat workers are exempted from contributing to the social security schemes of host countries if they contribute to the home country's social security schemes. This lowers their financial burden. If the worker has or is contributing to the schemes of the host country, the provision on exportability of benefits in the agreement would allow the individual to export the benefits, such as a pension, to her home country on completion of the assignment or retirement. Totalization of benefits allows such workers to combine the service period in the host country and contributions made to social security schemes with that in the home country to determine eligibility for receiving benefits.