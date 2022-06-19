Explaining inflation to your boyfriend

“Yes. It sells dollars from its reserves and buys rupees. This leads to the supply of dollars going up and that of the rupee going down. In the process, the value of the rupee does not fall as fast as it otherwise would have. At the beginning of October, one dollar was worth a little over ₹74. Currently, it is worth around ₹78. If the RBI hadn’t intervened, the rupee would have lost more value and the dollar could have been possibly worth ₹80," she explained.

