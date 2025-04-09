Exploring solutions which are in best interest of nation: Piyush Goyal to Industry bodies amid Trump tariffs

Union Minister Piyush Goyal assured the exporters and industry bodies on Wednesday, April 9, that the Indian government is working to explore solutions in the best interest of the nation amid the escalating trade war between the United States and other nations over Trump tariffs.

“The Commerce and Industry minister assured the exporters that the Government will work to provide a conducive environment to enable them to successfully navigate the recent changes in the global trade environment,” according to the official announcement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The Union Minister also highlighted that the team which is working with the bilateral trade agreement (BTA) is exploring options for the right balance for India and reiterated that the exporters should not panic in the current situation.

“The team working on BTA is exploring the right mix and the right balance and he exhorted the exporters to not panic and look at the silver lining in the present scenario. He assured that the team is working with speed but not in undue haste to ensure the right outcome for the country,” said the Ministry in the filing.

What's India's tariff plan? In the meeting, Goyal focused on how different nations are approaching the Trump tariffs in their own way and as far as India is concerned, he said that the nation has the potential for an increase in manufacturing, and job creation growth which draw in big players from the global supply chain.

“However, as far as India is concerned, there is a potential for increase in manufacturing, creation of additional jobs because it can attract big players in global supply chain as India has been able to establish itself as a trusted and reliable partner and with a predictable business friendly destination,” he said.