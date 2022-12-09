Explosives Safety Org integrates all licensing modules

Explosives Safety Org integrates all licensing modules1 min read . 10:51 PM IST
NEW DELHI : All 50 licensing modules under the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), which regulates the safety of hazardous substances such as explosives, compressed gas and petroleum, have been integrated into the National Single Window System (NSWS), a government official said.
Easing the process of procuring licenses under PESO could have a significant impact on India’s attempt to adopt cleaner fuels such as green hydrogen. The government is pushing for the adoption of green hydrogen, which according to Niti Aayog, could lead to the reduction of 3.6 Giga tonnes of cumulative CO2 emissions between 2020 and 2050.
“To reduce compliance burden, all 50 licensing modules of PESO have been enabled for online applications. To make the process more transparent and enable businesses to apply for approvals across ministries on one single portal, PESO’s licensing system has been integrated with the National Single Window System," said Sumita Dawra, special secretary and financial adviser, the department for the promotion of industry and internal trade.
PESO has accorded trial permissions to companies such as Toyota Motor and Indian Oil Corp. to promote green hydrogen. Besides, the regulator has accorded approvals for setting up Auto LNG stations, LCNG stations, CNG stations and CGD networks, electric charging, battery swapping and charging stations and permitted installation of solar panels at retail outlets, petroleum storage depots, LPG bottling plants, etc.
“PESO has developed System for Explosives Tracking & Tracing (SETT) to prevent incidents of theft, diversion, pilferage of explosives from licensed agencies and consumption of explosives for illegal mining and quarrying activities. SETT is being implemented in three phases. Phase 1 and 2 have already been implemented, and Phase 3 is under progress," another official said.
Approval of projects such as the laying of the 2,800 km long Kandla-Gorakhpur LPG pipeline to transport about 8.25 of million tonnes per annum of LPG connected with 22 bottling plants located in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are given by PESO. The organization also monitors the entire crucial supply chain of liquid oxygen on a real-time basis from producers till the end user in an emergency such as the covid-19 pandemic.