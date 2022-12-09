Explosives Safety Org integrates all licensing modules

Approval of projects such as the laying of the 2,800 km long Kandla-Gorakhpur LPG pipeline to transport about 8.25 of million tonnes per annum of LPG connected with 22 bottling plants located in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are given by PESO. The organization also monitors the entire crucial supply chain of liquid oxygen on a real-time basis from producers till the end user in an emergency such as the covid-19 pandemic.

