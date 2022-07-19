Export benefits for ₹ trade on the cards2 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 11:27 PM IST
- Sops to exporters are available only if payments or export realization come in freely convertible currencies
BENGALURU : A week after the Reserve Bank of India allowed trade settlement in rupees, the department of commerce is set to reach out to the department of revenue on amending the policy provisions that would enable export benefits in cases where the final realization is in rupees.