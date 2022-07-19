Export benefits for trade on the cards

Currently, incentives to exporters—in the form of duty drawbacks, export promotion capital goods incentives, and rebate on duties and taxes under different government schemes like Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies and Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products— are available only if payments or export realizations come in freely convertible currencies. These are the US dollar, British pound, Euro and Japanese yen, while the rupee is not a freely convertible currency. “We will be consulting with the department of revenue and thereafter issue a clarification. It is a valid issue raised by exporters. We are looking into it," said a commerce department official. He added that rupee trades will take off depending on the willingness of the bankers on each side.

