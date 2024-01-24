Economy
Export earning from petroleum products set to decline amid falling crude prices
Summary
- India imports more than 87% of its petroleum requirements despite being a key refining hub in Asia
NEW DELHI : India saw a steep fall in earnings from exports of refined petroleum products in the nine months from April to December 2023 due to declining crude prices, a rise in domestic consumption, and shrinking discounts on Russian oil.
