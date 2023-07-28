Govt prohibits export of de-oiled rice bran till November 30

Govt prohibits export of de-oiled rice bran till November 301 min read 28 Jul 2023, 08:28 PM IST
The government has prohibited the export of de-oiled rice bran until November, a Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGTD) notification said on Friday.
"Export of de-oiled rice bran under ITC HS code 2306 and under any other HS code is prohibited until November 30, 2013," the DGFT said in a notification.
The development came after more than a week, when the Centre prohibited the export of non-basmati white rice. India is a leading exporter of de-oiled rice bran, which is used in the cattle feed industry.