Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ Economy / Govt prohibits export of de-oiled rice bran till November 30

Govt prohibits export of de-oiled rice bran till November 30

1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 08:28 PM IST Livemint

  • Export of de-oiled rice bran under ITC HS code 2306 and under any other HS code is prohibited until November 30, 2013, the DGFT said in a notification.

The government has prohibited the export of de-oiled rice bran

The government has prohibited the export of de-oiled rice bran until November, a Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGTD) notification said on Friday.

The government has prohibited the export of de-oiled rice bran until November, a Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGTD) notification said on Friday.

"Export of de-oiled rice bran under ITC HS code 2306 and under any other HS code is prohibited until November 30, 2013," the DGFT said in a notification.

"Export of de-oiled rice bran under ITC HS code 2306 and under any other HS code is prohibited until November 30, 2013," the DGFT said in a notification.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The development came after more than a week, when the Centre prohibited the export of non-basmati white rice. India is a leading exporter of de-oiled rice bran, which is used in the cattle feed industry.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 08:28 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.