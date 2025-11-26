Mint’s emerging markets tracker: Export slump, muted markets keep India at third spot in October
Muted stock market gains and a deep export slump weighed heavily on India’s score in Mint's Emerging Market Tracker, countering its robust growth momentum. The country held on to the third position for the second consecutive month.
India held on to the third position in Mint’s Emerging Market Tracker for October even as a sharp contraction in exports, continued depreciation of the rupee, and muted market performance dragged its score down. Indonesia, meanwhile, surged to the top of the rankings — from seventh place last month — on the back of strong export momentum and improving manufacturing activity.