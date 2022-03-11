Indian exporters of iron and steel, jewellery, chemicals, plastics, aluminium, marine products and machinery are gearing up to increase their shipments to the European Union (EU) to try and fill a shortfall caused by disruptions to Russian exports.

In a report expected to be submitted soon to the ministry of commerce and industry, apex exporters’ body Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), has identified sectors where Russian exports to the EU exceed $500 million, said Ajay Sahai, the body’s director general and chief executive.

“Inorganic chemicals are an important area where India can look at expanding supplies to the EU. Jewellery could be another opportunity for exports. Same goes with plastics and marine."

The EU buys gems and jewellery worth $22 billion, iron and steel products ($3.8 billion), organic chemicals ($1.4 billion) and inorganic chemicals worth $1.2 billion from Russia.

Indian steel companies and engineering exporters have seen mounting enquiries from the EU since the Russia-Ukraine conflict broke out. “Steel, chemicals, engineering goods, platinum and gold jewellery sectors can tap into the opportunity as supply gets disrupted from Russia. We will be sharing our study with the government and industry," Sahai said. Enquiries on steel and engineering products should translate into exports growth, he added.

The EU accounts for 15% of Indian exports, and shipments to the region grew 59% to $50.7 billion in the nine months from April 2021 to January 2022. Biswajit Dhar, professor, Centre for Economic Studies and Planning, Jawaharlal Nehru University, said iron and steel is a major sector that could gain significantly from the supply chain disruptions caused by EU sanctions. Europe is hugely dependent on Russia for iron and steel.

“In the last two years, we exported a huge amount of iron and steel to China, so we are capable of filling the supply chain gaps. The government must identify pain points and help the industry do better as these opportunities arise," he added.

According to Dhar, Russia accounted for 15% of the EU’s imports in 2020. This opportunity has presented itself at a time when India’s merchandise exports are set to touch $400 billion for FY23. In the nine-months to January, India’s merchandise exports touched a record high of $335.44 billion, up 46.53% over $228.9 billion in the year-ago period.

“Export enquiries have been coming from markets that are affected due to suspension of Russian and Ukrainian steel exports. We have already booked export orders of 30-40% of total produce up to April supplies, which will be raised for supplies up to May," Jindal Steel and Power Ltd managing director V.R. Sharma said. Indian steel prices are $200-250 lower than spot prices and international prices, he added.

“So, more the exports, more the profit."

Former chief economist at the steel ministry, A.S Firoz, said the crisis had definitely presented opportunities to steel makers to enter the Middle East, Europe and North African markets. “Domestic steel demand is far from a full recovery, and export provides an opportunity to enhance margins. Indian steel companies such as Tata Steel and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, have experience in European markets and have enough product mix to meet the requirements of buyers," said Firoz.

However, rising fuel and commodity prices were impacting margins for engineering exports and new orders have had to be put on hold, said Anupam Shah, former chairman, Engineering Exports Promotion Council.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.