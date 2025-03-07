New Delhi: Lowering export tariffs in labour-intensive sectors that employ many women would benefit the country in multiple ways, says a new study, as India engages in trade negotiations with the US and other developed economies.

Export-Import Bank of India suggested that a 1% reduction in tariffs on India’s exports in female labour-intensive sectors could lead to a 0.36% increase in labour supply, a 0.14% rise in gross domestic product, and overall welfare gains estimated at 3.6%.

Exim Bank’s study underscored the economic benefits of lowering trade barriers in industries with high female employment, such as textiles, leather products, food processing, handicrafts, and agriculture.

Women are also employed in electronics assembly, retail, e-commerce, and healthcare—sectors that are sensitive to global trade policies, with tariff changes directly impacting employment and economic opportunities.

Exim Bank’s study also highlighted that women are primarily employed in low-tech, resource-intensive sectors, leaving them vulnerable to global demand fluctuations. Such sectors often face higher tariffs on inputs, making tariff relaxation a key policy recommendation, it added.

The bank’s recommendations come amid US President Donald Trump’s threat to introduce reciprocal tariffs on US’ imports from India and other countries from 2 April because of high import tariffs levied by these nations on US goods.

Empowering women entrepreneurs Exim Bank also suggested integrating gender considerations into trade agreements, promoting women in public procurement, enhancing their access to export finance, and leveraging e-commerce to boost their market reach.

Releasing the study on Friday, M. Nagaraju, secretary, department of financial services, reiterated the Indian government’s commitment to the economic empowerment of women, citing an increased allocation for gender initiatives in the Union Budget and policy measures for financial inclusion.

“Women entrepreneurs benefit significantly from schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana and the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises,” he said.

Anna Wielogorska, regional procurement manager (South Asia) at the World Bank, discussed challenges women entrepreneurs face in public procurement and praised India’s efforts in improving accessibility for women-led businesses.

Exim Bank managing director Harsha Bangari emphasised trade’s role in fostering gender equality and highlighted the bank’s grassroots initiatives to support women artisans. She added that Exim Bank was developing a dedicated financing programme to enhance women entrepreneurs’ export capabilities.

According to the statistics ministry’s Periodic Labour Force Survey 2022-23, India’s female labour force participation rate had improved to 37.0% in 2023 from 32.8% in the year prior.