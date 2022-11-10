Export transactions done in rupees now eligible for sops

“The Government of India has made suitable amendments in the Foreign Trade Policy and Handbook of Procedures to allow for International Trade Settlement in Indian Rupees i.e., invoicing, payment, and settlement of exports / imports in Indian Rupees… Accordingly, benefits/ incentives / fulfilment of Export Obligation under the FTP have been extended for realisations in Indian Rupees as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines dated 11th July 2022," the department said in a release on Wednesday.