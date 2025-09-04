GST reforms: Exporters hit by global trade actions can tap local retail market, says Goyal
Summary
Financial reforms, starting with the GST overhaul, are a calibrated step to boost the manufacturing sector and help all sections of the industry, says Union commerce minister.
New Delhi: The big-ticket financial reforms starting with the overhaul of the goods and services tax (GST) are a calibrated step to boost the manufacturing sector and help all sections of the industry, according to Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal.
topics
