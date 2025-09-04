New Delhi: The big-ticket financial reforms starting with the overhaul of the goods and services tax (GST) are a calibrated step to boost the manufacturing sector and help all sections of the industry, according to Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal.

In an interview with Mint, Goyal said exporters will also benefit as stronger local demand would create opportunities for both domestic industries and those catering to global markets. “Those exporters who have been affected by actions of other countries will also get a chance to tap the retail market. We are already working to promote new markets and new products," Goyal said, adding that the Export Promotion Mission is making fast progress and he expects to take proposals to the Cabinet soon.

“Collectively, we will have a much bigger demand focus across goods and services. Economies of scale will help us grow and increase competitiveness," the minister noted.

“The rise in demand will position India as a major investment destination for the world. On purchasing power parity, we are a $15 trillion economy, and the goods and services consumed in India are equivalent to those in the developed world," Goyal said. “We have huge demand, and as we grow from a $4 trillion to a $30 trillion economy, the resulting delta of opportunities will be among the highest globally."

Calling it a “massive transformational decision which has never happened in history", Goyal said that the GST reforms will directly benefit consumers as industries across the board have committed to pass on the reduced rates. “Every automaker has assured us that the price benefits will be passed on to consumers."

He pointed out that the duty revision in the textile sector will bring major relief to exporters who were expected to be hit by US tariffs. “We have asked local textile players to procure garments from exporters and place them on their shelves. The timing is such that it will reduce the burden on those directly affected by the US tariffs, while also giving a boost to domestic consumption," he added.

“We are in continuous dialogue with exporters and very responsive to their problems. Our effort is to find innovative solutions. It is not always about a simple correlation between the problem and just giving money. If we can expand the domestic market, open alternative export markets, or, for a short period, consider relaxations in bank norms, various options are on the table," Goyal said.

Goyal said the inverted duty structure across the supply chain of man-made fibre sector has now been fixed. “This has no relation with exports or the challenges linked to them. I am confident that exports of this fiscal will be much higher than the last fiscal," he said.

The GST reforms, he said, come at a time when the economy is strong and are expected to create sustained benefits over a period. “Our ability to create faster growth will continue to help keep inflation low."

Also Read | Lower GST seen boosting jobs and demand in labour-intensive sectors

The minister stressed that stronger domestic demand will help cushion any shortfall in exports to the US. “We are working on a twin-track approach with about 50 other countries with whom we have complementary trade relationships. They will buy our products, and we can source what they can supply to us."

He pointed out that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has supported India’s seafood and garment exports, while Singapore has agreed to purchase eggs and chicken from India and has developed an appreciation for Indian fish. “A delegation will soon visit Singapore to expand bilateral trade agreements under the FTA framework, so that we can export even more than what we did last year."