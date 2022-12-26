Exporters on edge as raging covid in China derails trade1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 11:54 PM IST
The covid-19 surge in China has triggered concern among Indian exporters as it may add to the softening of demand from Western countries. China, India’s largest trading partner, reported an 11% decline in imports in November, and the latest outbreak could further hit exports of Indian goods.