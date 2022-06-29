Exporters see 10-20% order dip as recession fear grows3 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 12:25 AM IST
- The leather and footwear industry has seen volumes dip 15-20% this year, a manufacturer said
NEW DELHI : The likelihood of a recession in the US and EU has stoked fears among Indian exporters who have begun witnessing a decline in orders. Indian exporters, especially of leather and textiles, anticipate a 10% to 20% decline in export volume during the current financial year compared with FY22.