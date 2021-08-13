India exported rose to a record $35.4 billion worth of goods in July, signaling a rapid economic recovery in key Western markets which has led to a rise in demand for Indian products.

Revised data released by the commerce ministry showed merchandise imports also shot up to $46.4 billion, the second-highest in history, leading to a widening of trade deficit to $11 billion

Exports were led by robust growth in petroleum products, jems and jewellery, chemicals, engineering goods, electronic goods, readymade garments while imports were led by crude oil, chemicals, precious stones, iron and steel, electronic goods and gold.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ltd said the current account will record a surplus of $2-3 billion in Q1 FY22, before reverting to a deficit of $3-5 billion in the ongoing second quarter. "This will be followed by much larger deficits in Q3 and Q4 FY22, as the recovery in domestic demand gains strength. We continue to expect a modest current account deficit of $20-25 billion or 0.7% of GDP in FY22," she added.

Tentative data released earlier this week showed Indian shipments in August started off well in August garnering $7.4 billion in the first week of the month.

The government has set a merchandise exports target of $400 billion for FY22 and $1 trillion in the next five years. With services exports target at $500 billion, India hopes to be a significant player in world trade in the next five years, with $1.5 trillion combined exports.

While International Monetary Fund (IMF) last week kept its global growth forecast unchanged at 6% for 2021, it marked down prospects for emerging market and developing economies, especially for emerging Asia and revised up forecasts for advanced economies due to divergence in vaccine rollout. “In countries with high vaccination coverage, such as the United Kingdom and Canada, the impact would be mild; meanwhile countries lagging in vaccination, such as India and Indonesia, would suffer the most among G20 economies," it said.

For India, IMF slashed economic growth projection for FY22 to 9.5% from 12.5% estimated in April, citing a slow recovery in consumer confidence due to the ferocious second wave of the coronavirus pandemic as well as a tardy vaccination programme.

The IMF last month projected world trade to grow at 9.7% in 2021 after a contraction of 8.3% in 2020. “The merchandise trade recovery is set to broaden after being initially concentrated in pandemic-related purchases, consumer durables, and medical equipment. Services trade is expected to recover more slowly, consistent with subdued cross-border travel until the virus transmission declines to low levels," it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.