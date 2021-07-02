Highest-ever merchandise exports in a quarter during Apr-Jun at $95 bn, 16% higher than Q1 of FY19, Goyal says
Last month, exports grew by 47% to $32 billion
Exports during June quarter this year jumped to $95 billion on account of healthy growth in sectors, including engineering, rice, oil meals and marine products, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.
The merchandise exports were $82 billion during April-June 2018-19 and $90 billion during the last quarter of 2020-21, he told reporters.
"India's economy is growing, and our exports are also growing. India recorded the highest ever exports in the first quarter of April-June 2021, despite the severity of the second wave of COVID-19," Goyal said.
Rice exports growth has remained positive since May 2020, he added
In June quarter 2020-21, exports were $51 billion.
Last month, exports grew by 47 per cent to $32 billion.
He also said the ministry will work with all the stakeholders concerned to achieve the target of $400 billion exports in this fiscal year.
India did $290 billion in FY21, which was a decline of 7% over FY20.