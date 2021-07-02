Exports during June quarter this year jumped to $95 billion on account of healthy growth in sectors, including engineering, rice, oil meals and marine products, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

The merchandise exports were $82 billion during April-June 2018-19 and $90 billion during the last quarter of 2020-21, he told reporters.

"India's economy is growing, and our exports are also growing. India recorded the highest ever exports in the first quarter of April-June 2021, despite the severity of the second wave of COVID-19," Goyal said.

Rice exports growth has remained positive since May 2020, he added

In June quarter 2020-21, exports were $51 billion.

Last month, exports grew by 47 per cent to $32 billion.

He also said the ministry will work with all the stakeholders concerned to achieve the target of $400 billion exports in this fiscal year.

India did $290 billion in FY21, which was a decline of 7% over FY20.

Moreover, Goyal also informed that despite COVID19, the highest-ever FDI inflow of $81.72 billion in 2020-21."FDI inflow of $6.24 billion in April 2021, 38% higher than April 2020," he said.

Also, the union minister said that number of startups recognised by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has gone up to 50,000 (spread across 623 districts).





