OPEN APP
Home >Economy >Exports ease in second week of August to $5.1 billion

Exports ease in second week of August to $5.1 billion

The Indian government has set a merchandise exports target of $400 billion for FY22 and $1 trillion in the next five years. (Photo: Bloomberg)Premium
The Indian government has set a merchandise exports target of $400 billion for FY22 and $1 trillion in the next five years. (Photo: Bloomberg)
 2 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2021, 04:08 PM IST Asit Ranjan Mishra

  • India had exported a record $35.4 billion worth of goods in July, driven by rapid economic recovery in key western markets. Merchandise imports had surged to $46.4 billion, the second highest in history, expanding India’s trade deficit to $11 billion

NEW DELHI: India’s merchandise exports eased in the week ended 14 August to $5.1 billion from $7.4 billion in the previous week, as per preliminary data released by the commerce ministry.

While engineering exports and shipment of gems and jewellery helped, export recovery slowed down due to a fall in export of petroleum products, iron ore, and leather items.

Merchandise imports also eased to $7.9 billion from $10.5 billion leading to a trade deficit of $2.8 billion during the second week of August. While import of gold, crude oil, precious stones shot up during the week, those of silver and transport equipment fell.

India had exported a record $35.4 billion worth of goods in July, driven by rapid economic recovery in key western markets, revised data from the commerce ministry showed on Friday. Merchandise imports had surged to $46.4 billion, the second highest in history, expanding India’s trade deficit to $11 billion.

The government has set a merchandise exports target of $400 billion for FY22 and $1 trillion in the next five years. With services exports target at $500 billion, India hopes to be a significant player in world trade in the next five years, with $1.5 trillion in combined exports.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) last month projected global trade to grow at 9.7% in 2021 after contracting 8.3% in 2020. “The merchandise trade recovery is set to broaden after being initially concentrated in pandemic-related purchases, consumer durables, and medical equipment. Services trade is expected to recover more slowly, consistent with subdued cross-border travel until the virus transmission declines to low levels," it said.

According to estimates by the World Trade Organization, the volume of world merchandise trade is expected to increase 8% in 2021, continuing its rebound from the pandemic-induced collapse that bottomed out in the second quarter of last year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout