Exports growth at a 19-month low in Sep

India’s merchandise exports grew by 4.82% in September on year-on-year basis to touch an eight month low of $35.45bn, while imports growth slowed to 8.66% y-o-y to a five month low of $61.16 bn during the month, narrowing the trade deficit to $25.71 bn, data released by the ministry of commerce and industry showed on Friday. The trade deficit, which is the gap between exports and imports, is 14.42% higher than $ 22.47 bn in September last year. Besides slowing demand, factors including export restrictions by India on segments including wheat, steel, iron and petroleum products have also contributed to the slowdown in exports.

