Exports to drive next growth phase of India’s consumer durables sector: DPIIT

New Delhi: Exports of products such as air conditioners and refrigerators will drive growth in India’s consumer durables sector, said Amardeep Singh Bhatia, secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Exports will play a crucial role in the next growth phase of India’s consumer durable sector as the sector is on a robust growth path, underpinned by liberalized investments, a dynamic startup ecosystem, and ongoing innovation and (research and development) efforts," he said.

Citing the findings of a report by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Bhatia said the domestic consumer durable industry is estimated to reach about ₹5 trillion and create around 500,000 skilled jobs across the value chain by 2030. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing the Consumer Electronics & Durables Summit organized by CII, the DPIIT secretary said the industry should focus on exports and future demand while planning investments or joint ventures for expanding production.

Citing examples of countries like Thailand and China, where exports have been the primary focus, Bhatia emphasized that while India’s consumer durable sector already has a strong presence in Africa and West Asia, true success will be measured by its ability to export to more developed nations such as Japan.

To achieve this, the industry must prioritize quality, stay ahead in terms of technological advancements, and increase investments in research and development, he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing the summit, B. Thiagarajan, chairman of CII’s Consumer Electronics and Durables Committee and managing director of home appliances maker Blue Star Ltd, said the government’s decision to extend the productivity-linked incentive scheme to components is creating a competitive manufacturing ecosystem in India.

“This move is attracting global investments and positioning the country as a global manufacturing hub, with significant potential to shape the industry's future," Thiagarajan said.

India’s consumer durables sector contributes 0.6% to the country’s GDP, and is expected to grow at a 11% compound annual growth rate to reach ₹3 trillion by 2028-29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The domestic consumer durables market grew at a 10% CAGR during FY19-24 driven by increasing affluence, household penetration, premiumization, and shorter replacement cycles.

Frequent heat waves due to climate change have made ACs a necessity rather than a luxury, evident in the category’s growing penetration, from 6% in 2019 to 10% in 2023, according to the CII report.