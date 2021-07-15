Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Economy >India's exports grow 48.34% to $32.5 bn in June; trade deficit at $9.37 bn

India's exports grow 48.34% to $32.5 bn in June; trade deficit at $9.37 bn

Traders sell used industrial plastic containers.
1 min read . 06:53 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Meghna Sen

  • Imports in June too rose by 98.31% to $41.87 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $9.37 billion as against a trade surplus of $0.79 billion in the same month last year

The country's merchandise exports rose by 48.34% to $32.5 billion for the seventh straight month in June, tracking growth in shipments across sectors such as petroleum products, gems and jewellery, and chemicals, leather and marine goods, as per the data released by the Commerce Ministry today.

Imports in June too rose by 98.31% to $41.87 billion, driven by a rise in oil and gold imports, leaving a trade deficit of $9.37 billion as against a trade surplus of $0.79 billion in the same month last year

During April-June 2021, the exports increased by 85.88% to $95.39 billion. Imports expanded to $126.15 billion during the first three months of the fiscal as against $60.44 billion in the same period last year, the government data showed.

Trade deficit during the quarter was aggregated at $30.75 billion as against $9.12 billion during April-June 2020.

Oil imports in June were $10.68 billion, which were 116.51% higher compared to $4.93 billion in June last year.

During April-June 2021, the imports stood at $31 billion as against $13.08 billion during the same quarter's previous fiscal.

