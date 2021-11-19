India has recorded close to 15% rise in export of agricultural and processed food products in April-October period when compared with the same period last year, according to the data released by Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The overall export of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) products increased from $10,157 million in April-October 2020 to $11,651 million in April-October 2021.

This rise in exports has been achieved notwithstanding Covid-19 restrictions, the ministry said in a statement.

"The significant rise in agri-exports is seen as a testimony of the government’s commitment to increase farmers’ income through giving thrust on boosting exports of agricultural and processed food products of the country," it said.

The export of rice, which saw a growth of 10.5%, increased from $4777.35 million in April-October 2020 to $5278.95 million in April-October 2021.

Meanwhile, the exports of fresh fruits and vegetables registered a 11.6% growth in terms of USD, while shipment of processed food products like cereals preparations and miscellaneous processed items reported a growth of 29%. In April-October 2020-21, fresh fruits and vegetables were exported to the tune of $1374.59 million which rose to $1534.05 million in April-October 2021-22.

“We continue to focus on creating infrastructure for exports from eastern, north-eastern regions and hilly states, where infrastructure was earlier not adequate," M Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA said.

Cashew exports expanded by 29.2% during the period under review to $265.27 million.

