Exports of agri, processed food products up 15% in Apr-Oct period

Meanwhile, the exports of fresh fruits and vegetables registered a 11.6% growth in terms of USD, while shipment of processed food products like cereals preparations and miscellaneous processed items reported a growth of 29%. In April-October 2020-21, fresh fruits and vegetables were exported to the tune of $1374.59 million which rose to $1534.05 million in April-October 2021-22.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}