Electronics: India's export powerhouse for FY234 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 01:32 AM IST
Electronic goods exports clocked $25.3 billion, rising a stunning 49% since 2021-22, even in a year when overall exports grew just 6.5%
India’s exports of electronic goods have stolen the march on other traditional commodities in the country’s export basket in 2022-23. Electronic goods exports clocked $25.3 billion, rising a stunning 49% since 2021-22, even in a year when overall exports grew just 6.5%. The category alone contributed around 30% of the total growth in exports, Mint calculations show.
