Electronics: India's export powerhouse for FY23

China—which was among the top three export destinations for India’s electronics goods in FY22—has seen its ranking fall to the eighth spot. A similar story plays out for Russia, whose ranking has slipped to 21st in FY23 from eighth in FY22. Austria jumped to the seventh spot in FY23 from 35th in FY22, with a whopping 771% surge in exports to the country. Other EU countries such as Italy, Czech Republic and France have also seen their rankings go up in stakes table compared with the year before.

