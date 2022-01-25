Exports of gems & jewellery up 71% during April-Dec 2021: Govt

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Exports of gems and jewellery jumped 71% between April to December 2021 compared to the same period during the pandemic hit 2020, official data showed on Tuesday. The overseas shipments during the first three quarters of the current financial year were over 3% higher compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

NEW DELHI : Exports of gems and jewellery jumped 71% between April to December 2021 compared to the same period during the pandemic hit 2020, official data showed on Tuesday. The overseas shipments during the first three quarters of the current financial year were over 3% higher compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

An official statement said that close to $28.9 bn worth of gems & jewellery were exported between April to December 2021.

An official statement said that close to $28.9 bn worth of gems & jewellery were exported between April to December 2021. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

"In the month of December 2021 alone, India exported Gems and Jewellery worth $2.99 bn, registering a growth of 16.38% over $2.57 bn in December 2020," the government said, adding that the gems and jewellery sector accounted for 9.6% share of India's entire exports basket during the period.

Top 5 export destinations in April-November 2021 are: US (38.7%), Hong Kong (24.6%), UAE (11.9%), Belgium (6.6%) & Israel (3.9%). Gems and jewellery industry contributes about 7% of India's total GDP & employs the largest skilled and semi-skilled workforce of more than 50 lakh workers, an official statement read.

“Government has taken various measures to promote investment for the growth of the sector, - Revamped Gold Monetisation Scheme, Reduction in import duty of gold and mandatory hallmarking. Marketing Hubs / Exhibition Centres by Associations are receiving GoI Assistance of up to 80% of project cost," the government said.