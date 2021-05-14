Merchandise exports and imports remained robust in April despite localized lockdowns across the country, showing signs of increasing external and domestic demand for goods, leaving behind a four-month-high trade deficit of $15.1 billion.

Data released by the commerce ministry on Friday showed merchandise exports rose at a record 195.7% to $30.63 billion in April while merchandise imports increased 167% to $45.7 billion. To be sure, this jump comes over the low base of last year when India entered a nationwide lockdown that disrupted supply chains, impacting both imports and exports. In April 2020, India’s exports and imports stood at $10.36 billion and $17.12 billion, respectively. However, the trade performance in April this year softened sequentially from the March print. In March, exports and imports hit record heights at $34.45 billion and $48.38 billion, respectively.

Commerce secretary Anup Wadhawan briefing reporters said he sees a structural change which augurs towards secular improvement in India’s trade balance. “The recovery is happening in a manner such that in certain sectors we have established new markets, for example South East Asia is now buying rice from us. Our pharmaceuticals exports are also far more diversified now," he added.

During April, non-oil non-gems and jewellery exports registered a 160% growth in April at $23.6 billion, led by engineering, and textiles shipments, while non-oil non-gold imports grew 130% to $28.6 billion led by electronic goods and vegetable oil sectors.

Engineering Export Promotion Council of India chairman Mahesh Desai said as vaccine coverage rises in Europe and North America, demand for Indian goods may rise further. However, Desai said cautioned that the recent surge in covid cases has some downside risks to the growth as various state governments have imposed lockdowns and curfews to contain the spread of the virus.

“This has caused a slowdown in inter-state movement of goods and shortage of manpower. In order to address this, we urge the government to classify the export sector as the essential services," he said.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations president Sharad Kumar Saraf export said growth in labour-intensive sectors like gems & jewellery, handicrafts and carpets augur well for the job scenario, which is most relevant in the current context.

The World Trade Organization last week said prospects for a quick recovery in world trade have improved as merchandise trade expanded more rapidly than expected in the second half of last year. According to new estimates from the WTO, the volume of world merchandise trade is expected to increase by 8% in 2021 after having fallen 5.3% in 2020, continuing its rebound from the pandemic-induced collapse that bottomed out in the second quarter of last year.

Escalating covid cases have overwhelmed India’s health system, forcing many states to announce localized lockdowns and night curfews which are expected to delay a strong recovery in domestic economic activity. Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday slashed its FY22 economic growth forecast for India to 9.3% from 13.7% estimated earlier, citing negative impact of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. S&P Global Ratings last week said it expects India’s GDP growth at 9.8% under its moderate scenario and to 8.2% under the severe scenario based on when the current infection wave peaks.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.