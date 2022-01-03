Exports rise by record 37% to $37.29 billion in Dec: govt data

Exports rise by record 37% to $37.29 billion in Dec: govt data1 min read . 08:24 PM IST
- The rise is the highest ever monthly achievement of exports so far
NEW DELHI : The country's exports in December rose by record 37 per cent year-on-year to $ 37.29 billion, government data showed on Monday.
The rise is the highest ever monthly achievement of exports so far. Exports stood at over $27.22 billion in December, 2020. The exports growth last month is also 37.55% jump over pre-Covid period of December, 2019 when it stood at $ 27.11 billion.
“Highest ever goods exports in the history of India in Dec’21! Exports over $37 Billion, 37% jump over Dec’20. Govt. led by PM @NarendraModi ji is providing a boost to manufacturing sector for building an #AatmanirbharBharat," commerce minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.
Later addressing a press conference the minister said that the robust performance of Indian exports will take country’s exports of goods over $ 400 billion this fiscal.
Outbound shipments during April-December 2021 has already crossed $ 300 billion, exceeding the exports of 2020-21, as per data by the commerce ministry.
The nine month (April-December, 2021) exports number is an increase of 48.85 per cent over $ 201.37 billion in April-December 2020 and an increase of 25.80 per cent over $ 238.27 billion in April-December 2019.
Exports have also been $ 30 billion or more for 9 months consecutively. Before December, 2021, highest ever Exports in any quarter was achieved in Q3 (2021-22) at $103 billion.
