Exports see steep decline  in  October

This month, without any public explanation, the Centre has not released the preliminary data. A third person who spoke on the condition of anonymity said there was some discomfort with the practice in some parts of the government as the preliminary data gets reported prominently while the revised data, typically a stronger figure, gets relatively less publicity, creating confusion in the public mind. But it’s unclear if the practice, started in October 2020 to provide higher frequency indicators about a key aspect of the economy, has been discontinued or merely halted temporarily. A Press Trust of India report last week said the government has decided to do away with releasing preliminary data, attributing the information to unnamed people.

