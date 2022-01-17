Exports target of $650 billion achievable in FY22: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday said that the exports target of $650 billion within the current financial year is achievable.

Chairing a review meeting of all major export promotion councils (EPC), Goyal said the $400 Bn target of merchandise exports is within sight and the services sector should strive for $250 billion exports, said a statement from the ministry.

Noting that India achieved $300 billion merchandise exports in the first nine months of the current financial year, Goyal assured the EPCs that the miinistry will do whatever it takes in handholding the EPCs and resolving their issues to attain even higher export targets in the next financial year.

He was of the view a much higher goods exports target for the January-March quarter of the current fiscal.

“In December alone we touched $37 billion goods exports despite the Omicron fear factor weighing high. This month, in 15 days till January 15th, we have reached $16 billion," he said.

Indias recorded the highest ever monthly merchandise exports in December. India’s merchandise export in December 2021 was $37.29 billion, with an increase of 37% over $27.22 billion in December 2020 and an increase of 37.55% over $27.11 billion in December 2019.

The merchandise export in April-December 2021 was $299.74 billion, an increase of 48.85% over $201.37 billion recorded in the same period of the last financial year.

The minister urged the EPCs and entrepreneurs to avail of the government’s initiatives towards ease of doing business such as obtaining clearances through the National Single Window System. He assured the industry representatives to pursue their demands during the various FTA negotiations.

Speaking of the government’s efforts to improve the ease of living and the ease of doing business, Goyal said that more than 25,000 compliances have been reduced.

He said that the government is willing to listen to new ideas, engage with industry at every level and work as an enabler, facilitator and partner.

