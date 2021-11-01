Exports touch record $35.5 billion in October

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at ICRA Ratings said gold imports remained strong amidst the onset of the festive season, and we expect the aggregate imports to spike to $40-45 billion in FY22, especially if the rabi outlook supports rural sentiment. “Non-oil non-gold imports surged further to $35.8 billion in October, with a broad-based uptick across various commodity groups reflecting rising commodity prices, the expectation of healthy festive demand and a turnaround in domestic economic activity. Encouragingly, non-oil exports rose to a seven-month high $30.3 billion in October 2021, a YoY rise of 30%, with two-thirds of the absolute increase concentrated in engineering goods and gems and jewellery. Sustenance of healthy exports growth will be crucial to contain the current account deficit in light of the recovery and commodity price led surge in merchandise imports," Nayar said.