India's merchandise exports in November rose to $29.88 billion from $23.62 billion in the same period last year, up 26.49%, on account of healthy growth in sectors such as engineering, petroleum, chemicals and marine products, the government data showed on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The exports stood at $23.62 billion in November last year.

"India's merchandise exports in April-November 2021 was USD 262.46 billion, an increase of 50.71 per cent over USD 174.15 billion in April-November 2020 and an increase of 24.29 per cent over USD 211.17 billion in April-November 2019," the commerce ministry said.

Imports in November were at $53.15 billion, an increase of 57.18% over $33.81 billion in the same month of 2020, leaving a trade deficit of $23.27 billion.

Imports in April-November this year grew by 75.39% to $384.44 billion.