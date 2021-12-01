India's merchandise exports up 26% to $29.88 bn in Nov; trade deficit at record $23 bn1 min read . 08:47 PM IST
- The country posted a record merchandise trade deficit of $23.27 billion this month compared with $10.19 billion a year ago
India's merchandise exports in November rose to $29.88 billion from $23.62 billion in the same period last year, up 26.49%, on account of healthy growth in sectors such as engineering, petroleum, chemicals and marine products, the government data showed on Wednesday.
The exports stood at $23.62 billion in November last year.
"India's merchandise exports in April-November 2021 was USD 262.46 billion, an increase of 50.71 per cent over USD 174.15 billion in April-November 2020 and an increase of 24.29 per cent over USD 211.17 billion in April-November 2019," the commerce ministry said.
Imports in November were at $53.15 billion, an increase of 57.18% over $33.81 billion in the same month of 2020, leaving a trade deficit of $23.27 billion.
Imports in April-November this year grew by 75.39% to $384.44 billion.
The country posted a record merchandise trade deficit of $23.27 billion this month compared with $10.19 billion a year ago.
