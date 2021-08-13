1 min read.Updated: 13 Aug 2021, 06:51 PM ISTLivemint
India has set a target of $400 billion in merchandise exports for the current fiscal year ending in March 2022, compared to $291.2 billion in the previous fiscal year
India's merchandise exports rose for the eighth straight month in July to $35.43 billion, up 49.85% from a year earlier, revised trade data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed on Friday.
The country's exports surged on account of healthy growth in petroleum, engineering, and gems and jewellery segments.
Commenting on the data, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President A Sakthivel said the global demand during this period has also remained buoyant as the order booking positions of exporters have been impressive.
With agency inputs
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!