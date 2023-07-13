Exxon Buys Pipeline Operator, Making Big Bet on Carbon
- Acquisition of Denbury expands oil company’s new business of capturing emissions
Exxon Mobil is paying almost $5 billion to buy Denbury, a pipeline operator that moves carbon dioxide, increasing its bet that it can make money collecting other companies’ emissions.
The deal represents a slight premium for Dallas-based Denbury, which was valued at around $4.4 billion Wednesday. The company emerged from bankruptcy in 2020 and has benefited from the Biden administration’s signature climate bill by expanding its foothold in carbon capture and tapping into billions in government tax credits.
Exxon, which has been sitting on more than $32 billion in cash after record profits last year, has been on the hunt for deals.
“It’s going to accelerate the profitable growth of the business and accelerate decarbonization, and that will help the U.S. overall and accelerate the world’s path to net zero," said Dan Ammann, president of Exxon’s low-carbon solutions business.
The deal gives Exxon a leg up on building out the asset base it will need to attract potential customers for its nascent business capturing carbon as a service for so-called hard-to-decarbonize industries such as cement and steel.
Since October, Exxon has signed three agreements to capture, move and store carbon emitted from manufacturing plants owned by fertilizer maker CF Industries, industrial gas company Linde, and steel producer Nucor. The first two of those projects are scheduled to come online in 2025, the third in 2026.
Exxon shares dropped around 2% in early trading Thursday.
Exxon has said it would spend $7 billion through 2027 beefing up its low-carbon business, which it began in 2021, alongside $10 billion it would spend on curbing its own emissions.
Other big energy companies, including Occidental Petroleum and Chevron, have also said they would spend billions building out their carbon-collecting capacities in the coming decade.
The economics and feasibility of trapping huge volumes of carbon underground remain unproven. In addition, some environmental groups have argued that the practice incentivizes companies to continue relying on fossil fuels rather than pivoting more quickly to green energy sources.
By snapping up Denbury, Exxon will inherit 1,300 miles of pipelines used to move carbon dioxide from smokestacks to underground reservoirs, a prized asset as building new infrastructure to transport CO2 has often been met with local opposition. Denbury owns more than 900 miles of pipelines on the Gulf Coast running near the region’s manufacturing hubs.
Exxon’s deal implies a $3.1 billion price tag for Denbury’s CO2 pipelines, compared with an estimated $2.6 billion Exxon would have to spend to build its own lines, TD Cowan analyst Jason Gabelman said in a note to clients.
Denbury is also a midsize oil-and-gas producer that injects carbon into aging oil fields to boost output, a practice known as enhanced oil recovery.
Ammann said Exxon would consider accelerating its build-out of its low-carbon business via an acquisition if it found other compelling targets. “When it’s an exceptional opportunity, we will look at that," he said. “We’re focused on building this business."
Denbury declared bankruptcy in 2019 after loading up on debt by acquiring depleted oil fields and building out pipelines, which can carry CO2 to depleted oil fields and coax out more crude.
The company also later expanded into waste management. Its stock has more than quadrupled since the company emerged from bankruptcy in September of 2020, and analysts had pegged it as a potential target for larger companies.
The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden signed into law last year, rewards companies that store CO2 underground. While Denbury won’t receive public funding directly in most cases—it will go to customers who capture the carbon—the company will charge customers for handling their emissions.
“With the new tax credits put in place to support [carbon capture and storage], we pivoted our strategy hard to focus on CCUS [carbon capture, utilization and storage]," said Chris Kendall, Denbury’s CEO, in an interview.