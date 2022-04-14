‘Faceless monitoring aided tax compliance’

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The government last week reported Rs. 27.07 trillion in net tax revenue after refunds in FY22, showing a 34% improvement over the collections in the year before. This was aided by rapid economic recovery and better tax compliance.
The move to make taxpayers aware of what the income-tax department knows about their financial transactions, or "faceless handholding", has helped in improving voluntary compliance, resulting in better revenue collections, the finance ministry said on Thursday in an analysis of FY22 tax revenue receipts.
The step was taken by way of the new annual information statement (AIS), which gives the transaction history of taxpayers that helped in electronic filing of tax return forms “quickly and correctly," the ministry said.
“The improved form AIS carries details on taxpayers’ financial transactions as specified in the Statement of Financial Transactions (SFTs) in various categories. Apart from acting as a ready reckoner for financial transactions, form AIS would help honest taxpayers with updated financial transactions while filing their returns, while desisting those taxpayers who inadvertently omit financial transactions in their returns," the ministry said.
In the case of direct taxes, net receipts after refunds comprising corporate tax collections and personal income tax receipts jumped 49% in FY22 to ₹14.1 trillion.
The ministry said that several steps were taken by the administration on direct as well indirect taxes to nudge higher compliance through use of technology and artificial intelligence. It had rolled out a faceless Income tax scheme in August 2020 as a step towards ‘minimum government, maximum governance.’ The idea was to impart greater efficiency, transparency and accountability by eliminating the interface between officials and the assessee. In September that year, it was extended to appeals too.