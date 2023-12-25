Facing Housing Shortages, Cities Try Cramming More Units on Lots

The Austin duplex Jane Kurzawa Cravey and her then-husband moved into in 1979 was rundown, but the couple was able to use rental income from the second unit to pay off most of the mortgage and make improvements.

As her property taxes climbed over the years, Cravey wanted to add a third unit as a way to pay off taxes and debts. She couldn’t make it work under the city’s regulations—until this year when Austin, Texas, changed its land development code to allow for up to three units on single-family lots.

“I’m not looking to make a killing," Cravey said. “I’m just looking to make some money."

Cities across the country are enacting such “upzoning" measures as a way to try to meet housing demand and curtail soaring housing costs that often make it nearly impossible for teachers, firefighters and other middle-class workers to find homes in the cities where they work. Metropolitan areas including Dallas, Boston, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis and Portland, Ore., are considering or have already changed zoning regulations to allow more density.

Housing experts caution that the impact of zoning changes on affordability remains to be determined, and the challenge is balancing the need for increased supply while ensuring that it doesn’t actually result in escalating housing costs that displace low-income residents. Upzoning has been controversial in many places where it has been tried, often getting pushback from residents and advocacy groups.

In Northern Virginia’s Arlington County, the elected county board earlier this year voted to allow up to six housing units per lot in areas previously reserved for detached, single-family homes. The goal is for more duplexes, triplexes and townhomes to boost so-called missing middle housing stock.

The median sale price of a home in Arlington County was $712,500 last month, up 21.5% from November 2022, according to the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors.

The zoning change, which caps annual permits and sets other limits, recognizes the county’s growth, Arlington County Board Chairman Christian Dorsey said after the March vote. “It’s our responsibility to think about how we accommodate that to make sure it continues to work well for as many people as it possibly can," he said.

The county so far has granted about two dozen new Expanded Housing Options permits, though no building permits have been issued.

In metro Boston, a dozen cities and towns face a Dec. 31 deadline to open the door for more multifamily housing near transit stations as part of a 2021 state law.

“This is like a critical first step to being able to have more flexibility and actually unlock production down the road. If the zoning doesn’t allow it, that kind of stops you dead in your tracks," said Andrea Harris-Long, manager of housing and neighborhood development at the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, a regional planning agency.

Among the 12 communities is Newton, Mass., which last year had the highest median home sale price of the group: $1.28 million, a 76% jump from 2013, planning council data show. The city west of Boston has about 89,000 residents and 33,320 housing units, the Census Bureau says. The 2021 state law requires it to allow zoning capacity by-right for 8,330 new housing units.

The city council this month passed a compromise plan that officials said meets the legal mandate. In a note to residents, Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said despite some “sharp disagreements and frayed emotions" on the council, the new zoning clarifies the approval process for much-needed new housing.

In Texas, there is a shortage of 305,959 units of housing that would be needed to keep up with demand, according to a 2023 estimate from Up for Growth, a Washington-based policy group focused on the housing shortage.

Earlier this year, the Texas legislature considered several housing bills aimed at speeding up the building process, but only one passed. Two of the bills that died would have reduced minimum lot size requirements and loosened rules on building additional units on existing single-family lots.

Austin City Council Member Leslie Pool said the writing was on the wall.

Pool, who spearheaded the city’s zoning changes, said Austin’s housing stock isn’t sufficient to keep up with its rapid population growth and demand for housing.

“Our housing shortage isn’t unique, so in an attempt to try to figure out what has worked minimally or marginally, we jumped in," Pool said.

The change in Austin’s land development code allows for up to three units on single-family lots. In the spring, the city council will decide whether to lower minimum lot-size requirements for single-family homes.

Dallas also is considering changes to its housing code that would reduce lot size and allow more units on a lot.

The upzoning measures often meet local resistance.

Carmen Llanes, executive director of Go! Austin/Vamos! Austin, a health-equity advocacy group, said the changes risk pricing out existing residents because higher-density developments tend to replace more affordable units, raising property values and rents.

“It’s an investor-driven housing policy, not a planning policy, and it is dressed up in rhetoric to support middle-income earners without defining what that means," Llanes said.

Austin’s changes have no safeguards for residents vulnerable to displacement and no requirements to protect or produce affordable housing, Llanes said.

In Dallas, City Council Member Cara Mendelsohn has come out against the potential changes because she said it would affect the character of the neighborhoods and she doesn’t believe it will help reduce housing costs.

Nathaniel Barrett, a real-estate developer who is on the Comprehensive Land Use Plan Committee of Dallas’ Plan Commission, said reducing land costs through smaller lots offers a straightforward solution to increase housing units without complex administrative processes.

Barrett said that this approach could help minimize gentrification, as it would be broad-based rather than concentrated in specific underserved areas that are usually where displacement happens.

In Virginia’s Arlington County, 10 homeowners sued the county, claiming officials didn’t follow proper procedures. Their lawyer declined to comment, as did county officials. A trial is set for July.

Jane Green, an Arlington renter and leader of the group YIMBYs of Northern Virginia, said a more diverse housing mix will help “upper middle-income buyers" who today are priced out of a market where single-family homes routinely fetch more than $2 million.

“We’re going to see a lot more homes between $1 million and $1.5 million, which is very expensive but still much more affordable to a lot of professional families, two-income families," she said.

The overhaul’s critics say it will backfire and put more housing out of reach by spurring developers to raze the most affordable single-family homes and build pricier high-end, multiunit dwellings.

Studies on whether the changes actually lower housing costs and don’t result in gentrification are mixed. The author of an Urban Institute analysis couldn’t definitively say whether they result in more housing construction in the short term, but said it likely led to small increases over the long term, compared with areas without such changes.

“Upzonings offer mixed success in terms of housing production, reduced costs, and social integration in impacted neighborhoods," the report said. “Outcomes depend on market demand, local context, housing types, and timing."

Steven Pedigo, director of the University of Texas’ LBJ Urban Lab, said any solutions also have to address transportation infrastructure, child-care expenses and quality of jobs in a region. Austin’s initiative will create more supply, but has to be part of a larger plan, Pedigo said.

“Is it a silver bullet for affordability? No," Pedigo said.

