Facing road construction quality issues, Centre takes away state PWD and state department's powers for bidding out NHs
The Centre has taken away the powers of state's Public Works Department (PWDs) and road construction departments (RCDs) to independently issue bid documents for construction of national highways in their respective states.
The Centre has withdrawn the powers of state PWDs (public works departments) and road construction departments (RCDs) to independently issue bid documents for national highway projects in their states, according to a directive by the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH).