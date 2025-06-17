According to Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, senior director & global head at Crisil Intelligence, scrutinising all proposals from all state governments has its merits and demerits. “The merits of such an exercise could mean avoidance of construction of parallel and competing roads, having a uniform bid awarding process across the country, and standardization of processes and bid documents, among other things," Padmanabhan said, adding that on the flip side, an additional layer of scrutiny and capacity augmentation at the central level would be needed.