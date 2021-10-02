Manufacturing activities continued to expand for the third straight month in September after a contraction in June, but rising fuel, raw material and transportation prices pushed the overall rate of input cost inflation to a five-month high, IHS Markit India said on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose from 52.3 in August to 53.7 in September, highlighting a stronger expansion in overall business conditions across sectors, the market information provider said.

A reading above 50 indicates an overall increase compared to the previous month and below 50, an overall decrease. PMI is compiled on the basis of responses of purchasing managers of around 400 manufacturers.

The manufacturing sector’s recovery continued in September as companies benefited from improving demand conditions amid the easing of restrictions imposed to contain the spread of covid-19. Sales rose at a stronger rate and companies scaled up production and purchased additional inputs, it said.

There was also a faster upturn in international sales and an improvement in business confidence.

Price pressures, which receded in each of the two previous months, intensified in September because of lingering shortages of raw materials, as well as higher fuel and transportation costs, IHS Markit said.

For the September quarter, the PMI averaged 53.8, a sizeable improvement from 51.5 in the June quarter, it said.

Consumer goods were the brightest spot in September, amid substantial growth of new orders and output, IHS Markit said.

“Indian manufacturers lifted production to a greater extent in September as they geared up for improvements in demand and replenishment of stocks. There was a substantial increase in intakes of new work, with some contribution from international markets," it said, quoting Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director, IHS Markit.

“After subsiding in each of the previous two months, cost inflationary pressures intensified in September," De Lima said.

“Only a small proportion of this additional cost burden was passed on to clients as seen by a slower and only modest increase in factory gate charges," IHS Markit said, quoting De Lima.

Anecdotal evidence indicated that demand conditions improved in part because of an easing of restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus, it said.

A surge in global commodity prices, including crude oil and refinery products, is adding to cost pressures of businesses.

The monthly average of the Indian basket of crude, which was $66.6 a barrel in April, has increased to $74.2 a barrel in August. The price was $76.89 a barrel on 27 September.

Companies purchased additional raw materials and semi-finished items in September in view of rising sales and progress with production schedules, IHS Markit said.

The pace of input buying growth was marked in the context of historical data and quickened from August.

Another factor that supported the increase in input buying was a common view that production would increase in the year ahead.

Companies forecast further growth of sales as pandemic-related restrictions continued to ease, IHS Markit added.

