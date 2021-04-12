New Delhi: India’s factory output contracted for the second consecutive month in February at 3.6%. This was the biggest contraction in the last six months.

Data released by the National Statistical Office showed, except electricity which almost remained flat at 0.1% growth, both mining (-5.5%) and manufacturing (-3.7%) contracted in February.

India has registered more than one lakh daily covid cases consecutively for last six days with around half of the caseload coming from Maharashtra. Many states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Chhatishgarh, Punjab has imposed night curfews, partial lockdowns and reduction in working hours to limit spread of the virus. Economists believe contact intensive services may be the first casualty of the second wave of the pandemic. In March, both manufacturing and services PMI declined, showing early signs of the surge in infections.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday upgraded its FY22 growth projection for India to 12.5% from 11.5% estimated in January but cautioned that the forecast hasn’t factored in the severe downside risks arising from the country’s ongoing second wave of covid-19.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday cautioned of uncertainties clouding its growth outlook with the recent surge in covid-19 cases sweeping the country, even as it retained the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth projection for FY22 at 10.5%.

“The recent surge in infections has, however, imparted greater uncertainty to the outlook and needs to be closely watched, especially as localized and regional lockdowns could dampen the recent improvement in demand conditions and delay the return of normalcy," Das said. The MPC has decided to keep its policy accommodative to support and nurture the recovery. The stance of monetary policy will remain accommodative till the prospects of sustained recovery are well secured while closely monitoring the evolving outlook for inflation, he said.









