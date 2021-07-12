NEW DELHI: India’s factory output grew 29.3% in May, boosted by an extraordinary base effect as industrial activity had ground to a halt in the year-ago period following the nationwide lockdown imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In May 2020, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had contracted 33.4%. The favourable base may bump up IIP till August this year.

Most economists have suggested looking through the exaggerated growth numbers, which presents a false sense of normalcy even as the rampaging second wave of the pandemic in April forced many states to impose lockdowns, hurting industrial activity.

However, with states easing lockdown restrictions, high frequency indicators signal that a nascent recovery began in June. The finance ministry last week said the Indian economy is showing signs of revival from the debilitating impact of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic on the back of targeted fiscal relief, monetary policy measures, and a rapid vaccination drive.

“Maintaining a rapid pace on vaccination and quickly bridging health care infrastructure gaps across both urban and rural areas would emerge as the most sustainable stimulus for durable recovery of the Indian economy," the Department of Economic Affairs said in its latest Monthly Economic Report.

The finance ministry said as daily covid-19 cases and deaths have been ebbing since the second half of May, the recovery momentum in several high frequency indicators has accelerated. “India is on the move again with total volume of e-way bills rising by 37.1% in June 2021 over May 2021 and 26% YoY. This augurs well for GST collections in subsequent months," it said.

However, the finance ministry admitted recovery remains uneven with indicators such as port traffic, air traffic, PMI Manufacturing and Services demonstrating lagged revival from the impact of second wave.

"Resilient tax collections of the Central Government in the first two months of FY21 and sustained momentum in capital expenditure, particularly in the road and rail sector, augurs well for pivoting targeted fiscal support for continued economic recovery," it added.

The report said that the recently announced Rs6.29 trillion economic relief package is expected to oil the wheels of the capex cycle through implementation of the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme and streamlining of processes for public private partnership projects and asset monetisation.

Consumption sentiment is expected to pick up with enhancement of employment support under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana (ANBRY) and wider BharatNet digitisation coverage. Free foodgrain and enhanced fertilizer subsidies under the package along with continued MGNREGA implementation, on the other hand, would serve as a cushion for rural demand in the coming quarters, it said.

