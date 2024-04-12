Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / Factory output: India's industrial production at 5.7% in February

Factory output: India's industrial production at 5.7% in February

Saurav Mukherjee

  • It was 3.8 percent in January 2024.

The MoSPI indicated a sustained growth in manufacturing momentum into February.. Photo: Bloomberg

India's industrial output growth rose to 5.7 percent in February, up from 3.8 percent in January 2024, indicating a growth in the manufacturing sector of the Indian economy.

The recent data, provided by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, indicated a sustained growth in manufacturing momentum into February.

Meanwhile, the MoSPI also released that Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation data on Friday, saying it declined to a five-month low of 4.85 percent in March. The Ministry cited cooling food prices as reason for the decline.

In February, the CPI based retail inflation was 5.09 percent and was 5.66 percent in March 2023. Earlier, CPI-based inflation was the lowest at 4.87 percent in October 2023.

This is a developing story, it will be updated soon.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.