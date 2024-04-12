Factory output: India's industrial production at 5.7% in February

India's industrial output growth rose to 5.7 percent in February, up from 3.8 percent in January 2024, indicating a growth in the manufacturing sector of the Indian economy.
The recent data, provided by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, indicated a sustained growth in manufacturing momentum into February.
Meanwhile, the MoSPI also released that Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation data on Friday, saying it declined to a five-month low of 4.85 percent in March. The Ministry cited cooling food prices as reason for the decline.
In February, the CPI based retail inflation was 5.09 percent and was 5.66 percent in March 2023. Earlier, CPI-based inflation was the lowest at 4.87 percent in October 2023.
This is a developing story, it will be updated soon.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!