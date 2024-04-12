Factory output: India's industrial production at 5.7% in February

India's industrial output growth rose to 5.7 percent in February, up from 3.8 percent in January 2024, indicating a growth in the manufacturing sector of the Indian economy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The recent data, provided by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, indicated a sustained growth in manufacturing momentum into February.

Meanwhile, the MoSPI also released that Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation data on Friday, saying it declined to a five-month low of 4.85 percent in March. The Ministry cited cooling food prices as reason for the decline. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In February, the CPI based retail inflation was 5.09 percent and was 5.66 percent in March 2023. Earlier, CPI-based inflation was the lowest at 4.87 percent in October 2023.

This is a developing story, it will be updated soon.

