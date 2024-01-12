Hello User
Business News/ Economy / Factory output: IIP rises 2.4% in November, says govt

Factory output: IIP rises 2.4% in November, says govt

Saurav Mukherjee

  • This is the lowest since March 2023 when it was 1.7 percent.

The IIP growth accelerated to 16-month high of 11.7 per cent in October. Photo: Bloomberg/File

India's Industrial output grew 2.4 percent in November compared to 7.6 percent growth recorded a year ago, according to the official data released on Friday. This is the lowest since March 2023 when it was 1.7 percent.

The Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation also released the retail inflation data which rose to a four-month high of 5.69 percent in December against 5.55 percent in November.

Earlier, the factory output growth measured in terms of the index of Industrial Production (IIP) accelerated to a 16-month high of 11.7 per cent in October.

This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
