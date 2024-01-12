Factory output: IIP rises 2.4% in November, says govt

India's Industrial output grew 2.4 percent in November compared to 7.6 percent growth recorded a year ago, according to the official data released on Friday. This is the lowest since March 2023 when it was 1.7 percent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation also released the retail inflation data which rose to a four-month high of 5.69 percent in December against 5.55 percent in November.

Earlier, the factory output growth measured in terms of the index of Industrial Production (IIP) accelerated to a 16-month high of 11.7 per cent in October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!