Government steps up fight against fake GST registrations
Summary
- To protect government revenue and ensure compliance, CBIC has launched a nationwide crackdown on fake GST registrations, starting 16 August
- CBIC has been empowered to freeze assets under Section 83 of the CGST Act during investigations into fraudulent GSTINs
India's tax authorities are on a warpath against businesses that exist only on paper. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) has announced a nationwide special drive targeting fake GST registrations. Set to run from 16 August to 15 October, this initiative seeks to safeguard government revenues and ensure the integrity of the tax system.