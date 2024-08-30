Economy
Fall in Q1 GDP growth no cause for alarm, say experts, predict 7% growth in FY25
Rhik Kundu 5 min read 30 Aug 2024, 09:26 PM IST
Summary
- Economists expected a slowdown in the Q1, FY25 GDP growth due to a high base effect, adverse weather conditions, and restrictions on government activities due to the code of conduct during the general elections during the April-June quarter.
New Delhi: India’s economic growth fell 150 basis points year-on-year (y-o-y) in the first quarter of FY25 (April-June) to 6.7%, which was also marginally below the 6.85% predicted by a Mint poll of 25 economists.
