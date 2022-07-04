Falling commodity prices raise hopes that inflation has peaked

Falling commodity prices raise hopes that inflation has peaked4 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 06:09 PM IST
Oil, wheat, natural gas, lumber, corn and other raw materials ended a tumultuous quarter near or lower than March prices
A slide in all manner of raw-materials prices—corn, wheat, copper and more—is stirring hopes that a significant source of inflationary pressure might be starting to ease.