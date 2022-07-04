OPEN APP
Home / Economy / Falling commodity prices raise hopes that inflation has peaked

Falling commodity prices raise hopes that inflation has peaked

A combine drives past a trailer full of winter wheat in Corn, Okla.; improved growing weather in the US, Europe and Australia is raising hopes that bumper crops can make up for the wheat, corn and vegetable oil stranded in Ukraine (Photo: Reuters)Premium
 wsj 4 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 06:09 PM IST Ryan Dezember, The Wall Street Journal

Oil, wheat, natural gas, lumber, corn and other raw materials ended a tumultuous quarter near or lower than March prices

A slide in all manner of raw-materials prices—corn, wheat, copper and more—is stirring hopes that a significant source of inflationary pressure might be starting to ease.

