Economy
Falling oil prices may not ease inflation
SummaryAccording to economists, falling crude oil prices can, however, help the government on the fiscal and macroeconomic front, with the country being heavily dependent on imports to meet its energy needs.
NEW DELHI : Falling crude oil prices, on the back of concerns over a global slowdown and recession, are unlikely to bring down domestic inflation sharply, as the benefits of the drop are yet to be passed on to retail customers, said economists.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
×