Falling oil revenues, soaring war costs squeeze Russia’s finances4 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 01:09 AM IST
- Moscow’s budget deficit rockets after Western sanctions almost halved oil and gas revenues in the first two months of the year.
Russia’s government budget plunged into a deeper deficit in February, heaping pressure on the Kremlin to square the ballooning costs of its war in Ukraine with falling oil revenues caused by a raft of Western sanctions.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×