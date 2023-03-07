Falling oil revenues, soaring war costs squeeze Russia’s finances
- Moscow’s budget deficit rockets after Western sanctions almost halved oil and gas revenues in the first two months of the year.
Russia’s government budget plunged into a deeper deficit in February, heaping pressure on the Kremlin to square the ballooning costs of its war in Ukraine with falling oil revenues caused by a raft of Western sanctions.
The soaring budget hole comes after both the Russian economy and the state have weathered Western sanctions better than expected during the first year of the war.
Some economists have warned the pain would rise as time went by, with new sanctions targeting Russia’s ability to turn its extensive natural resources into cash—historically its main source of revenue.
The government’s budget deficit rose to $34 billion for the first two months of the year, Ministry of Finance data showed Monday, up from $25 billion in January. That means that the shortfall has nearly hit the government’s full-year target of around $39 billion—or about 2% of Russia’s expected gross domestic product—in just the first two months of the year.
As a result, the government has increasingly tapped its rainy-day fund and borrowed domestically to plug the gap.
Driving the deficit, oil and gas revenues fell by 46% in January-February compared with the same period last year. In recent months, the Group of Seven rich nations imposed a novel price cap on the global sale of Russian crude and refined products, while the European Union banned most Russian oil imports.
“The figures for February are consistent with the story that the public finances are coming under pressure," said Liam Peach, senior emerging-markets economist at Capital Economics.
Russia’s economy showed resilience in the face of Western sanctions last year, buffeted by ample revenues from expensive oil and gas. Gross domestic product fell by 2.1% last year, according to official data, despite some initial forecasts after the invasion of a 10% to 15% decline.
But the Western oil sanctions, introduced in December, as well as Russia’s halting of most of its natural-gas exports to Europe in the second half of last year, have now led to a stark turnaround for the state coffers.
While Russian oil has continued to flow—the country’s exporters have been able to divert barrels to China, India and Turkey—its price has declined as Moscow loses its bargaining power on the global market.
Russia’s flagship Urals blend traded at under $50 a barrel in February, according to the Russian Ministry of Finance, a deep discount to global benchmark Brent crude which fetches around $80 a barrel.
To counteract the losses to the budget, Moscow has been looking at ways to raise tax proceeds from its oil sales as some analysts say that some of the crude is trading at higher prices than reported. Last month, the Russian government decided to fix the discount at which Urals is taxed from April rather than relying on market estimates as it does currently.
Russia typically depends on oil and gas sales for around 45% of its budget revenues. The drop in oil and gas revenues in January and February pushed overall budget revenues down by around a quarter, the data on Monday showed.
The war in Ukraine, meanwhile, has continued to increase state expenditures. The new data shows that government spending was up 51.5% for the first two months of the year compared with last year.
Russian factories have been working overtime in recent months to catch up with demand for weapons and military equipment, and President Vladimir Putin has said that there are no limits for financing the Russian army.
Despite the growing budget deficit, the government still has room to maneuver. The Finance Ministry says that it has front-loaded many expenditures for the start of the year and that it expects the budget picture to improve in later months.
By finding new buyers for its oil, Russia can still benefit from an increase in global oil prices, even at a discount. Military production, meanwhile, is providing jobs and boosting the manufacturing sector.
But the worsening deficit increases pressure for the government to borrow through bond issuance, which can exacerbate already high inflation. The government restarted domestic debt auctions in recent months to plug the budget gap.
A key anticrisis buffer is also quickly being depleted.
The National Wealth Fund, built from previous oil-and-gas sales and used as a rainy-day fund, stood at $147 billion on March 1, the equivalent to 7.4% of projected GDP. That is down from $175 billion, or 10.2% of GDP, before the invasion.
On a monthly basis, based on current exchange rates, the deficit stood at around $11 billion in February, the data shows.
Last year, Russia recorded a budget deficit equaling 2.3% of GDP. The Russian government’s projected budget deficit for this year is based on an oil price of $70 a barrel. Many analysts expect the deficit to widen beyond 3% of GDP for the year. The Russian government itself expects to run a deficit at least until 2025.
